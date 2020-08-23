Rates of traditional and electronic-cigarette use by youths continue to go sharply in opposite directions, according to the 2019 version of a national survey on teenage risk behaviors.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, released last week, included responses from high school students in all 50 states.
Researchers determined that 6% of high school students consumed a traditional cigarette at least once over a 30-day period.
That percentage represented a historic low, down from 7.8% in 2019 and 9.7% in 2017.
Meanwhile, 32.7% said they vaped at least once during the 30-day period, up from 26.7% in 2019 and 16.3% when researchers began reviewing vaping in 2015.
Twelfth-graders smoked the most at 9%. The survey found that 6.9% of all male high school students had smoked in the 30-day period and 4.9% of females.
About 40% of 12th-graders said they had vaped. By gender, 33.5% of all females had vaped and 32% of males.
In terms of race and ethnicity, 38.3% of white high school students vaped at least once during the period, along with 31.2% of Hispanics and 19.7% of Blacks.
The survey found that just more than half of survey participants had tried a vaping product at least once in their life, compared with 24.1% for traditional cigarettes.
Researchers also determined cigar consumption in 2019 was at 5.7% and smokeless tobacco at a historic low of 3.8%, which included snus products.
About 8.2% of survey respondents used at least two tobacco products during the period.
"Although current cigarette smoking, cigar smoking and smokeless tobacco use has decreased among high school students, the increased prevalence of electronic vapor product use among youths is concerning," CDC researchers said in the report.
Of the high school students who said they vaped at least once during the 30-day period, about 33% described themselves as frequent users and 11% used the product for at least 20 days.
By comparison, of the high school students who said they smoked a traditional cigarette at least once during the 30-day period, 22% said they were frequent users, but 2% used the product for at least 20 days.
Cigarette smoking
Youth traditional cigarette smoking has been on a steady decline since topping out at 36.5% in 1997 — the year before the landmark Master Settlement Agreement was reached between 46 state attorneys general and the top U.S. tobacco manufacturers.
Interestingly, the dramatic decline in traditional cigarettes has become almost an afterthought to the study’s researchers, as well as many anti-tobacco advocates and the Food and Drug Administration.
They are all putting more emphasis on youth vaping and e-cig use.
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said that youth cigarette smoking had stalled for several years prior to vaping coming to market.
“It was then followed by the record-breaking declines in smoking once risk-seeking teens found different, less-risky products to experiment with,” Conley said.
Kimberly Wagoner, assistant professor of public health sciences at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has said her main concern with the increase in youth e-cig use is that “many of these products contain high levels of nicotine, which can lead to dependence.”
Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the CDC study is just more evidence that "e-cigarette makers ... have lured kids with appealing flavors and hooked them with massive doses of nicotine."
"The solution to this crisis is clear: Policymakers at all levels must eliminate the flavored products that are luring and addicting our kids. The Trump Administration broke its promise to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes, leaving thousands of flavored products for sale."
New restrictions impact
The 2019 survey reflected responses collected through Sept. 30.
As a result, the 2020 survey results are likely to be affected by major Food and Drug Administration and Trump administration changes to the tobacco-industry landscape.
Perhaps the biggest change was raising the legal age for consuming tobacco products from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20.
On Feb. 6, the FDA restricted the retail sale of cartridge-based flavorings for e-cigarettes with tobacco and menthol flavors the only exceptions.
That meant manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings,” or risk enforcement actions. Retailers also had to stop selling those products at that time.
The menthol and tobacco flavors still allowed for cartridge electronic-cigarette flavorings are the same as those that are legal in traditional cigarettes.
The FDA also said on Jan. 2 that makers of nicotine liquids, also known as e-liquids, for open-pod e-cigarettes are now considered as manufacturers, thus subject to a May 12 deadline for submitting a premarket application to the FDA.
That deadline was postponed twice, now to Sept. 9.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and nonusers, particularly compared with traditional cigarettes.
The nicotine liquids for use with open-pod e-cigarettes remained available in tobacco and vape shops — in large part because FDA and other Trump administration officials believe that those products don’t appeal to people under 21 and that those shops are more responsible about verifying ages than other retail outlets.
