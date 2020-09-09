Truist to boost ethnic diversity in senior leadership
Truist Financial Corp. released last week its first Corporate Social Responsibility report since BB&T Corp. spent $33.5 billion to purchase SunTrust Banks Inc. in a deal that was completed Dec. 6.
The report discloses Truist’s near- and long-term approaches for its economic and environmental, social and governance impact.
Among the stated goals are: the bank pledged to increase the number of racially and ethnically diverse employees among senior leadership positions from 12% to 15% by 2023; plans to ensure “regular, ongoing pay equity reviews: for employees; continuing Truist Cares socioeconomic and COVID-19 relief initiatives that include lending or investing $60 billion to low- and moderate-income borrowers and within those communities from 2020 to 2022.
The bank also disclosed plans for establishing a baseline for the company for direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions.
For more information on the report, go to https://IR.Truist.com/corporate-social-responsibility.
Richard Craver
Wilkes Journal-Patriot bought by Paxton Media Group
The Wilkes Journal-Patriot said it has been sold to Paxton Media Group, effective Sept. 1, for an undisclosed price.
The Paxton chain, based in Paducah, Ky., also owns the High Point Enterprise, The Enquirer-Journal in Monroe and News-Topic of Lenoir are among its more than 30 newspaper properties.
Carter-Hubbard Publishing Co. was the selling entity. Dale Morefield, publisher of the Monroe newspaper, has the same role with the Journal-Patriot.
The Wilkes newspaper said it will continue to publish Wednesdays and update its website throughout the week.
Jule Hubbard, editor of the newspaper and one of its former owners, has joined Paxton as an employee.
Richard Craver
Thomasville apartment complex sold for $10.45 million
The Thomasville Church Homes residential complex in Thomasville has been sold for $5.45 million to a New York real-estate management group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 904 Doak St. was built in 1970 and contains 100 apartment units.
The buyer is Thomasville Church Homes LLC, an affiliate of Menowitz Management Corp. of Elmhurst, N.Y. The seller is Transy Properties LLC of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
Surgical Center of Greensboro campus sold for $23.8M
A California real-estate group specializing in medical properties has spent $23.79 million to purchase the Surgical Center of Greensboro campus, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 4.11-acre property is at 705 Green Valley Road. The building was constructed in 2017.
The buyer is MMAC 150 Greensboro LLC, an affiliate of Montecito Medical Real Estate of Corona, Calif.
The sellers are seven limited liability companies, with Green Valley Surgical Holdings LLC previously owning the largest stake at 40.23%. They are all affiliates of Deep River Partners of Greenboro.
Richard Craver
Forsyth Tech resumes in-person employment lab assistance
Forsyth Technical Community College's employment lab has resumed in-person classes from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursday at the West campus, 1300 Bolton St. in Winston-Salem.
The lab provides assistance with resumes, interview preparation, job-search guidance, networking, skill development and presentations by recruiting and hiring managers.
For more information, call (336) 734-7023. There is no change for individuals who are unemployed or who meet certain income criteria.
