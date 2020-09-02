Attack with soup

“Is this real?” That’s what I asked myself when I heard about President Trump ranting about soup. Then I saw the video. Then I saw that legitimate media organizations have been reporting it.

During a meeting in July with the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership, President Trump said, “And you have people coming over with bags of soup — big bags of soup. And they lay it on the ground, and the anarchists take it and they start throwing it at our cops, at our police. And if it hits you, that's worse than a brick because that's got force.”

And right there, I thought, does the president know what a brick is?

“It's the perfect size. It's, like, made perfect.

“And when they get caught, they say, 'No, this is just soup for my family.' And then the media says, 'This is just soup. These people are very, very innocent. They're innocent people. These are just protesters. Isn't it wonderful to allow protesting?”

Would it surprise anyone to learn that there’s no record of such a thing every happening?

This belongs with his comments about windmills causing cancer and injecting disinfectants to cure coronavirus.

Joe Biden is a little squirrelly sometimes. He gets confused. But Trump is off his rocker. Now he’s wallowing in “dark shadows” and “QAnon likes me.”

I can’t help but laugh at Trump’s weak grasp of reality, but I know that it’s truly dangerous. He should not be president.

Rebecca Minor

Winston-Salem

