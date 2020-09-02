Attack with soup
“Is this real?” That’s what I asked myself when I heard about President Trump ranting about soup. Then I saw the video. Then I saw that legitimate media organizations have been reporting it.
During a meeting in July with the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership, President Trump said, “And you have people coming over with bags of soup — big bags of soup. And they lay it on the ground, and the anarchists take it and they start throwing it at our cops, at our police. And if it hits you, that's worse than a brick because that's got force.”
And right there, I thought, does the president know what a brick is?
“It's the perfect size. It's, like, made perfect.
“And when they get caught, they say, 'No, this is just soup for my family.' And then the media says, 'This is just soup. These people are very, very innocent. They're innocent people. These are just protesters. Isn't it wonderful to allow protesting?”
Would it surprise anyone to learn that there’s no record of such a thing every happening?
This belongs with his comments about windmills causing cancer and injecting disinfectants to cure coronavirus.
Joe Biden is a little squirrelly sometimes. He gets confused. But Trump is off his rocker. Now he’s wallowing in “dark shadows” and “QAnon likes me.”
I can’t help but laugh at Trump’s weak grasp of reality, but I know that it’s truly dangerous. He should not be president.
Rebecca Minor
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.