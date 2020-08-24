Managing crisis
The biblical story of Joseph recommends planning and preparing for a difficult time or emergency. Joseph, a slave who rose to be the king's advisor, shared his dream of a coming drought and counseled the king to store up grain so that when a drought came, the people would not starve.
During our public health crisis, Gov. Roy Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of Health and Human Services and Michael Sprayberry, director of Emergency Management, have worked tirelessly to fight coronavirus all around our state. This team has shared safety protocols, delivered personal protection equipment, set up testing facilities, organized contact tracing groups and encouraged North Carolina companies to manufacture medical equipment and medicines. Citizens can stay prepared by watching this team's briefings, which are broadcast weekly online, on WFDD radio and UNC-TV and by following the 3 “W's”: wear a face covering, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often.
We are fortunate here in North Carolina that our leaders were prepared and are working to protect us.
Julie Coulter
Winston-Salem
