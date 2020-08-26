A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this month, court records show.
Jermaine Devon Ross, 26, of McGregor Park Drive is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an arrest warrant.
Ross is accused of assaulting Kwebena Lavar Glover with a handgun on Aug. 13, the warrant said.
Glover, 41, was shot in the upper left thigh after he argued with a man who approached him at the Citgo gas station parking lot at 1522 N. Liberty St., police said.
Glover and the suspect then ran from the scene, police said. Glover was taken to a local hospital where he was treated with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Ross also is accused of possessing a firearm after he was convicted in May 2013 of felony possession of cocaine, the warrant said.
A judge sentenced Ross to serve six months to 17 months in prison and placed him on probation for two years, the warrant said.
Ross was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Ross is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.
