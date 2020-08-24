Biden and abortion
Franklin Graham is correct.
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris “are labeled as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of the nation,” he told Fox News on Aug. 13. They support abortion on demand throughout the pregnancy. They aggressively defend the procedure much like Faye Wattleton, former Planned Parenthood president, who said, “I think we have deluded ourselves into believing that people don’t know that abortion is killing. So any pretense that abortion is not killing is a signal of our ambivalence, a signal that we cannot say, ‘yes, it kills a fetus,’ but it is the woman’s body and therefore ultimately her choice.”
In stark contrast, the Trump administration opposes abortion except for cases involving rape, incest or when the woman’s life is at risk. It reflects the position of the World Medical Association, which stated in the Declaration of Geneva in 1948: “I will maintain the utmost respect for human life from the time of conception.”
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
