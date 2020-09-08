A greater benefit
Perhaps a greater benefit of the restrictions placed on the public by COVID-19 is the fact that preventing people from attending events in coliseums, schools, stadiums, gyms, etc. also reduces the chance of terrorism attacks by frustrated schoolchildren and adults on those assembling in various buildings throughout the country and elsewhere. It is one successful approach to preventing the deaths and injury of innocent people.
It does limit everyone however, because the actions must be so broad. I am not sure that it will ever really end because of that.
Helen Moseley
Boone
