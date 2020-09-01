Reflexes

Conservatives reflexively support the police officer who killed Jacob Blake. They also reflexively support the 17-year-old who killed two protesters in Kenosha – the one who has been charged with murder.

Their excuse is “self-defense.” But they don’t know that’s true, they just assume it’s true. Probably because the killers were white.

They don’t afford Black men that privilege.

That’s part of what we mean by “white privilege.”

Henry Darter

Winston-Salem

