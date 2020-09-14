DNA samples
What’s to fear? If President Trump isn’t guilty of rape, then why won’t he prove it by allowing E. Jean Carroll's lawyers to collect a DNA sample?
Carroll is not the only woman, by far, who has accused Trump of rape. But in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman? Maybe the man was just too cheap to buy her that mink stole?
Had he ponied up, the case couldn’t be classified as rape. No wonder America is now the laughingstock of the world.
Janet Joyner
Winston-Salem
