They're just gangs
Why are we supposed to think that these hoodlums driving into Portland with their guns and their Trump flags are a militia? Because they’re white? Because they have pick-up trucks?
They’re just gangs, threatening people with guns.
Antifa is just a distraction. There are no “leaders” of antifa for President Trump to arrest; antifa is just a set of principles.
Nobody identified with antifa has ever killed anyone. But members of right-wing groups have. That 17-year-old kid in Kenosha did.
A lot of white conservatives are reluctant to admit that any white conservatives could be killers. It speaks well of them that they don’t want to be identified with killers, but it speaks poorly of them that they can’t admit the truth.
As President Trump defends these killers and “militia,” he’s defending violence. Sure, protesters are burning things and yelling at people and that’s wrong. But they’re not facing multiple homicide charges; Trump’s supporter is.
Conservatives with conscience should shake off the propaganda and condemn killing, even if it’s done by people who identify with their politics.
Leland Stoat
Winston-Salem
