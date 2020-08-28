Pedestrian hit by vehicle on University Parkway
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in the 2800 block of University Parkway, authorities said Friday.
Marcus Devon Bowles, 35, of Cherry Street was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for serious, life-threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.
The incident happened shortly after 8:50 p.m. when Bowles was walking west across the northbound lane of University Parkway, police said. A 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Zhihao Li of Wilkesboro was traveling north in the road's left lane.
Li didn't see Bowles in the road until his vehicle struck Bowles, police said. Li then stopped his car and called police.
Officers blocked traffic on the road's northbound lanes for three hours after the crash, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Ashe official charged with sex offenses
An Ashe County commissioner was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.
Larry Dix, 69, of the Grassy Creek community was arrested by agents of the State Bureau of Investigation, the SBI said in a news release.
The alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019 and June 19, the SBI said.
Dix was being held Thursday night in the Alleghany County Jail with his bond set at $200,000, the SBI said.
The investigation is continuing, and no additional details were available Thursday night, the SBI said.
John Hinton
Senator accused of breaking up aide's marriage
RALEIGH — A North Carolina state senator is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a Wake County man who accuses him of breaking up his marriage to the legislator's aide.
Arthur Johns sued Burlington Republican Sen. Rick Gunn this week in Wake County Superior Court, seeking monetary damages.
Johns' lawsuit, first reported by WRAL-TV, says Gunn's interference in his two-decade-old marriage to legislative assistant Karen Johns and their subsequent relationship led to marital separation last year.
Johns is suing under what are called the claims of alienation of affection and of criminal conversation, which is also known as adultery.
Gunn, who joined the Senate in 2011, told The News & Observer of Raleigh on Friday that "the lawsuit is baseless and hurtful, and I disagree with these allegations." He declined further comment, citing the litigation.
Gunn announced last fall — months after the lawsuit said the Johnses separated — that he wouldn't seek reelection this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.