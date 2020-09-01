Known by the company you keep
President Trump calls himself the "law and order president." Sounds great! Who doesn't want law and order? But like so many of Trump's sound bites, you don't have to delve very deeply to discover the contradiction between what he says and what he does. For example, some of his closest associates are:
Paul Manafort, his 2016 campaign manager, now a convicted felon
Rick Gates, his 2016 assistant campaign manager, now a convicted felon
Michael Flynn, his national security advisor, now a convicted felon
George Papadopoulos, his foreign policy advisor, now a convicted felon
Michael Cohen, his personal attorney, now a convicted felon
Roger Stone, his friend and personal advisor, convicted of seven felony counts, and now pardoned by Trump. What's that all about?
Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, recently indicted
The list of shady characters associated with Donald Trump goes on and on. When I was a teenager, my mother always said, "Remember that you are known by the company you keep." Her message was loud and clear. You really don't want to make your father and I unhappy by disgracing our family name, because you will be even more unhappy, a lot more unhappy. Were these the good old days? Hopefully these family values still exist.
On Nov. 3, ask yourself, is Donald Trump the "company we want to keep"? Seems like a fair question.
Ken Burkel
Clemmons
