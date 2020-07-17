Mutual of Omaha’s logo with Indian to go
OMAHA, Neb. — Mutual of Omaha plans to replace its longtime corporate logo, which for 70 years has featured a depiction of a Native American chief, the insurance company announced Friday.
The move comes as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.
“We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values and our desire to help overcome racial bias and stereotypes,” Mutual of Omaha CEO and Chairman James Blackledge said in a news release Friday.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company is in the process of creating a new logo.
Blackledge said the company also is committing an additional $1 million to the $2 million is donates annually to community-based initiatives to address racial equality and social justice. .
Aide charged in death of entrepreneur in N.Y.
NEW YORK — A personal assistant arrested Friday in the death and dismemberment of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was believed to have owed his boss a “significant amount of money,” New York City police said.
Tyrese Haspil faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded, armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin who had gone to his luxury Manhattan condo to check on him.
Haspil, 21, handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa.
Mother gets 35 years in son’s beating death
WOODSTOCK, Ill. — A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison.
JoAnn Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December in the killing her son, Andrew “AJ” Freund. Eight months earlier, police uncovered the boy’s battered body, wrapped in plastic and concealed in a shallow grave near the family’s home in Crystal Lake.
Cunningham, her face covered by a surgical mask, did not visibly react in the courtroom after McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt’s ruling.
Cunningham faced between 20 to 60 years in prison. She pleaded for mercy from the judge on Thursday, portraying herself as a loving mother who misses her son.
Princess Beatrice weds in private ceremonyLONDON — Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.
Guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed, the palace said.
Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.
The Associated Press
