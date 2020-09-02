Balancing commitments
As a state, North Carolina is abounding with natural resources and beauty, from the crisp, cool mountain air to the pristine coastal sands. Balancing commitments to protect our environment with the needs of development that provides jobs and resources for our state never is an easy task.
Dan Besse, who is running for N.C. House District 74, understands that North Carolina has a fundamental obligation to protect clean water and air for all our people. He will ensure that our public health and environmental protection agencies receive the funding and support they need to ensure our water supplies and our air.
Dan has worked on environmental issues for decades, and he knows that a clean environment is compatible with a strong economy. In fact, the long-term health of our economy requires that we protect our natural heritage of farmland, forest, fishing, and wildlife from the mountains to the sea.
Dan is committed to developing our vast potential for clean, renewable energy sources, especially solar and wind. He supports improving vehicle efficiency and providing green transportation alternatives, including public transit. His experience includes serving for 20 years as a governor-appointed member of state rulemaking commissions charged with protecting clean water and public health. He can put his experience and knowledge to work, representing Forsyth County in Raleigh.
Jessica Sedo
Winston-Salem
