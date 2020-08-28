Two federal agencies said Friday they have accepted Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.'s offer to pay $123 million in penalties to settle years-long regulatory investigations.
Herbalife has about 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub.
Separate Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department probes have focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
The company disclosed its settlement proposal on May 7.
The $123 million would go to pay for what Herbalife calls “aggregate penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment interest.” Justice said in a statement that it would receive more than $55 million in a criminal penalty, while the SEC would get $67 million.
The issues particularly involved Herbalife’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in China and its external affairs expenditures in the country from 2006 to 2016.
Justice said in a statement that the "resolution arises out of Herbalife’s scheme to falsify books and records and provide corrupt payments and benefits to Chinese government officials for the purpose of obtaining, retaining, and increasing Herbalife’s business in China."
The settlement represents a deferred prosecution agreement with the fraud section of Justice's Criminal Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Herbalife was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the books and records provision of the FCPA.
“By engaging in a decade-long scheme to falsify its books and records to conceal corrupt and other improper payments to Chinese officials and state-owned entities, Herbalife misrepresented important information made available to investors,” said Brian Rabbitt, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Criminal Division.
The settlement determined that Herbalife: obtained and retained certain direct selling licenses for its wholly-owned subsidiaries in China (Herbalife China); improperly influenced certain Chinese governmental investigations into Herbalife China’s compliance with Chinese laws; and improperly influenced certain Chinese state-owned and state-controlled media for the purpose of removing negative media reports about Herbalife China.
Under the agreement, Herbalife agreed to enhance its compliance program and to report to the government on the implementation of its enhanced compliance program.
The company said in a regulatory filing Friday that the company cooperated with the investigation by "implementing remedial and improvement measures based upon this review, including, but not limited to, replacement of certain employees and enhancements of company policies and procedures in China."
As part of the deferred prosecution deal, Herbalife is required to undertake compliance self-reporting obligations for the three-year term of the respective agreements. If the company remains in compliance, the deferred charge would be dismissed permanently.
Herbalife set aside $40 million in accrual during the fourth quarter toward a potential settlement. It set aside an additional $83 million in the first quarter.
"There will not be any additional impact on results of operations," Herbalife said in the regulatory filing.
With investors projecting a high probability of the federal agencies approving the settlement, the share price dropped 16 cents Friday to close at $49.52. Its 52-week share price range is $20.73 to $52.89.
On Sept. 27, the SEC fined Herbalife $20 million to settle charges about its Chinese business model involving its marketing plan. The company paid the fine in October. Herbalife agreed to the SEC order without admitting or denying its findings.
That SEC order includes claims that Herbalife “made false and misleading statements about its China business model in numerous U.S. regulatory filings” between fiscal years 2012 and 2018.
The potential SEC and Justice settlements come near four years after Herbalife agreed in July 2016 to pay a $200 million penalty and restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the Federal Trade Commission termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
The FTC investigation was considered as the most public and potentially far-reaching of a series of probes into Herbalife.
