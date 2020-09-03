Regulatory agency fines Wells Fargo affiliates

Two Wells Fargo & Co. affiliates have agreed to pay a combined $1.4 million, plus interest, in restitution to approximately about 100 customers, according to a news release Wednesday from the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority.

The settlement affects Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC. They have also agreed to pay fines totaling $675,000 for failing to supervise recommendations that customers switch from variable annuities to investment company products.

FINRA determined that from January 2011 through August 2016, Wells Fargo failed to supervise the suitability of recommendations that customers sell a variable annuity and use the proceeds to purchase one or more investment company products, such as mutual funds or unit investment trusts.

As a result, Wells Fargo’s representatives recommended at least 101 potentially unsuitable switches during that time period that required customers to incur both surrender fees and substantial new sales charges.

FINRA said the two Wells Fargo affiliates “neither admitted nor denied the charges."

Richard Craver

Truist subsidiary gains $65M in funding

Truist Financial Corp. said Wednesday that a U.S. Treasury Department unit has selected a bank subsidiary to receive $65 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations.

Truist subsidiary SunTrust Community Development Enterprises is one of 76 award recipients. The allocation is tied for the largest award made to any Community Development Entity.

The program, established by Congress in December 2000, is designed to attract private-sector capital investment into the nation's urban and rural low-income areas.

As part of the program, Truist is positioned to provide loans and investments with reduced interest rates and/or non-traditional terms and conditions to support community development projects that stimulate economic growth and create quality job, education, and wellness opportunities for underserved populations.

Richard Craver

Champion debuts apparel collection

Hanesbrands Inc. said Wednesday that its Champion Athleticwear brand has launched a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with General Mills.

The collection features popular cereals on Champion apparel, including Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios, that feature “reimagined characters and fresh designs.”

The collection includes a Reverse Weave pullover hoodie and a Heritage Tee for each cereal brand, and a kid fleece pullover hoodie and jersey tee for select youth pieces. The adult hoodie retails for $75, the adult t-shirt for $35, the kid hoodie for $55 and the kid t-shirt for $30.

To learn more about the Champion General Mills collection, go to www.Champion.com.

Richard Craver

Local company collaborates with IBM

OrbitalRx, based in Winston-Salem, has formed a collaboration with IBM Watson Health to address the emerging drug shortage crisis.

The companies are combining OrbitalRX's drug shortage management platform and IBM’s Micromedex platform. The products is projected to debut in the fourth quarter.

The goal is providing “a single source for health-care providers and pharmacy teams to access evidence-based treatment information alongside a hospital's current drug inventory status and drug sourcing options.”

IBM Micromedex is one of the largest online reference databases for medication information. It is used by more than 4,500 hospitals and health systems worldwide to help support decision-making in medication therapy management, disease and condition management, toxicology, alternative medicine and patient education.

Richard Craver

Tags

Load comments