Regulatory agency fines Wells Fargo affiliates
Two Wells Fargo & Co. affiliates have agreed to pay a combined $1.4 million, plus interest, in restitution to approximately about 100 customers, according to a news release Wednesday from the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority.
The settlement affects Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC. They have also agreed to pay fines totaling $675,000 for failing to supervise recommendations that customers switch from variable annuities to investment company products.
FINRA determined that from January 2011 through August 2016, Wells Fargo failed to supervise the suitability of recommendations that customers sell a variable annuity and use the proceeds to purchase one or more investment company products, such as mutual funds or unit investment trusts.
As a result, Wells Fargo’s representatives recommended at least 101 potentially unsuitable switches during that time period that required customers to incur both surrender fees and substantial new sales charges.
FINRA said the two Wells Fargo affiliates “neither admitted nor denied the charges."
Richard Craver
Truist subsidiary gains $65M in funding
Truist Financial Corp. said Wednesday that a U.S. Treasury Department unit has selected a bank subsidiary to receive $65 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations.
Truist subsidiary SunTrust Community Development Enterprises is one of 76 award recipients. The allocation is tied for the largest award made to any Community Development Entity.
The program, established by Congress in December 2000, is designed to attract private-sector capital investment into the nation's urban and rural low-income areas.
As part of the program, Truist is positioned to provide loans and investments with reduced interest rates and/or non-traditional terms and conditions to support community development projects that stimulate economic growth and create quality job, education, and wellness opportunities for underserved populations.
Richard Craver
Champion debuts apparel collection
Hanesbrands Inc. said Wednesday that its Champion Athleticwear brand has launched a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with General Mills.
The collection features popular cereals on Champion apparel, including Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios, that feature “reimagined characters and fresh designs.”
The collection includes a Reverse Weave pullover hoodie and a Heritage Tee for each cereal brand, and a kid fleece pullover hoodie and jersey tee for select youth pieces. The adult hoodie retails for $75, the adult t-shirt for $35, the kid hoodie for $55 and the kid t-shirt for $30.
To learn more about the Champion General Mills collection, go to www.Champion.com.
Richard Craver
Local company collaborates with IBM
OrbitalRx, based in Winston-Salem, has formed a collaboration with IBM Watson Health to address the emerging drug shortage crisis.
The companies are combining OrbitalRX's drug shortage management platform and IBM’s Micromedex platform. The products is projected to debut in the fourth quarter.
The goal is providing “a single source for health-care providers and pharmacy teams to access evidence-based treatment information alongside a hospital's current drug inventory status and drug sourcing options.”
IBM Micromedex is one of the largest online reference databases for medication information. It is used by more than 4,500 hospitals and health systems worldwide to help support decision-making in medication therapy management, disease and condition management, toxicology, alternative medicine and patient education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.