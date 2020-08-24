Thousands allowed to bypass environmental rules
Thousands of oil and gas operations and other sites have won permission to stop monitoring for hazardous emissions or otherwise break government rules because of the coronavirus outbreak. The findings come in an investigation by The Associated Press.
The Trump administration announced the first nationwide, extended easing of environmental enforcement in March. Oil and gas companies had complained that the pandemic was complicating compliance with pollution rules.
Facilities won permission more than 3,000 times to skimp on compliance during the sweeping government clemency. The Environmental Protection Agency says its clemency was not a license for increased pollution.
To-go drinks a lifeline for business
DETROIT — America's liquor laws are being shaken up by the coronavirus. At least 33 states and the District of Columbia are temporarily allowing carryout cocktails during the pandemic, up from just two previously.
Struggling restaurants say it's a lifeline, letting them rehire bartenders, pay rent and reestablish relationships with customers. But others want states to slow down, saying the laws are there for a reason. Mothers Against Drunk Drivers says carryout cocktail laws need to make clear that customers can't drink and drive. Others say police and health officials need to be involved in crafting new laws.
Apple CEO Tim Cook makes his own mark
BERKELEY, Calif. — Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, was a tough act to follow. But Tim Cook seems to be doing so well at it that his eventual successor may also have big shoes to fill.
Cook was initially seen as a mere caretaker for the iconic franchise that Jobs built during a 14-year stint as CEO. But he has managed to forge his own distinctive legacy as he prepares to mark his ninth anniversary as Apple's CEO this Monday.
Apple is now worth $2 trillion — five times more than when Jobs handed over the reins.
US stocks rally amid COVID treatment hopes
NEW YORK — Stocks plowed further into record territory on Wall Street Monday. The S&P 500 rallied 1% as hopes for a COVID-19 treatment and vaccine had investors looking ahead to the possibility of a healthier economy that has shed the virus.
Airlines and other companies whose profits are closely tied to the economy rose, as the market's gains spread out beyond just Big Tech giants.
Hope was rising as pharmaceutical companies continue to work toward a possible vaccine for COVID-19 and after the U.S. government on Sunday approved an emergency authorization to allow the use of convalescent plasma to treat patients.
Corps: Alaska mine would affect salmon site
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a proposed gold and copper mine at the headwaters of the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery in Alaska would cause "unavoidable adverse impacts."
The corps is asking the backers of Pebble Mine to come up with a mitigation plan within 90 days for nearly 3,000 acres of land and nearly 200 miles of streams it says could be affected if the controversial mine moves forward.
The mine backers say the letter was expected, and they have had crews out mapping mitigation sites for weeks. They say the news not is related to recent tweets by mine opponents, including a son of President Trump.
The Associated Press
