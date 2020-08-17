Gaps in health care
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that there are gaps in health care coverage within the state of North Carolina in a multitude of way. The legislature’s constant denial of access for everyone through Medicaid expansion is an imperative reason as to why Dan Besse is running for N.C. District House 74. The legislature has made an irresponsible decision by refusing federal tax dollars that could’ve been used to provide health care for lower-class families. These same people provide daily necessities for us in a plethora of ways.
This decision has affected hospitals, which could’ve created many jobs as well as poured money back into the economy. By not expanding coverage, the legislature raised medical costs for those who are not afforded the privilege of health care. Then comes the need for preventive care, which can ultimately lead to more issues in the future and create a higher cost that many cannot afford to begin with.
Once Besse is elected to the House District 74, he will effectively make change in every area he has set forth. His mission is to support the people within his district and beyond.
If you desire to have quality health care for all citizens in North Carolina, make the conscious decision and vote Dan Besse for North Carolina District House 74.
Bruce Williams III
Winston-Salem
