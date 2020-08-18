Status quo
The desire to maintain the status quo is strong. It drives the refusal to wear masks. It also drives the denial of climate change action. The irony is that status quo cannot be maintained unless we wear masks and address climate change.
Masks allow us to control the virus, and we must control the virus to return our economy and lifestyle to normal. Likewise, climate action is required to keep the things we enjoy (beaches, ski resorts, lakes, parks, forests, farms, plants, animals, etc.) from disappearing.
The arctic is melting, storms are intensifying, temperatures are rising, forests are burning, crops are flooding. Threats to status quo have already begun. We must act now to slow this process. A team of environmentally concerned citizens have been working with Congress on legislation that is a market-based solution to curb carbon emissions. This approach has been praised by economists as the best way to tackle the problem, while not imposing additional bureaucratic overhead.
The proposed Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is not a tax. It places a fee on carbon at the source of market entry and then equally distributes the collected fees to everyone in the form of a dividend. This proposal is attractive because it lets the market drive energy consumption and innovation. The fees gradually increase over time, forcing consumers to choose between the higher-priced carbon energy sources or new renewable energy sources.
Protect the status quo. Ask Congress to support climate action (and wear masks).
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
