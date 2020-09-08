It's the economy

Amazingly, polls show that more people trust President Trump than Joe Biden on the economy. Those trusting people forget what the three recent Republican administrations have done to the economy.

The economy was so bad during the George H.W. Bush administration that Bill Clinton made him a one-term president with his slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid!”

George W. Bush deregulated greedy banks, and that brought the entire world economy to the brink of collapse in the Great Recession. Barack Obama and Fed chair Ben Bernanke pulled the economy back from the brink. Obama presided over eight years of steady economic growth and jump-started the longest bull market in history.

The Trump administration’s dismal failure to control the coronavirus made the United States the world leader in COVID-related deaths and crashed the economy. Now we have Depression-level unemployment; a record deficit; government debt comparable to World War II debt; a weak dollar; iconic businesses in bankruptcy; states, cities and school systems without enough money to function properly; legions of families unable to pay their rent or mortgages; and more than 40 million people on SNAP (food stamps).

Joe Biden and the Democrats can do better than that!

Pollsters should be asking American voters the Ronald Reagan question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

