It's the economy
Amazingly, polls show that more people trust President Trump than Joe Biden on the economy. Those trusting people forget what the three recent Republican administrations have done to the economy.
The economy was so bad during the George H.W. Bush administration that Bill Clinton made him a one-term president with his slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid!”
George W. Bush deregulated greedy banks, and that brought the entire world economy to the brink of collapse in the Great Recession. Barack Obama and Fed chair Ben Bernanke pulled the economy back from the brink. Obama presided over eight years of steady economic growth and jump-started the longest bull market in history.
The Trump administration’s dismal failure to control the coronavirus made the United States the world leader in COVID-related deaths and crashed the economy. Now we have Depression-level unemployment; a record deficit; government debt comparable to World War II debt; a weak dollar; iconic businesses in bankruptcy; states, cities and school systems without enough money to function properly; legions of families unable to pay their rent or mortgages; and more than 40 million people on SNAP (food stamps).
Joe Biden and the Democrats can do better than that!
Pollsters should be asking American voters the Ronald Reagan question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?
Larry Roth
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.