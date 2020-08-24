Moving recovery forward
To truly move our country forward, we need to bring Americans together to help communities respond to and recover from COVID-19. N.C. Rep. David Price has been working with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators to do just that through the CORPS Act, which would expand and strengthen the AmeriCorps program. Unfortunately, this is part of the coronavirus aid and economic stimulus package that is currently stalled in Congress.
Each year, AmeriCorps offers 75,000 adults the chance to serve in full-time community service for one or two years. AmeriCorps “members” work with nonprofits across the U.S. to address challenges in education, affordable housing, poverty, disaster recovery and more. In return, they receive a living allowance and gain valuable work and life experience.
Habitat relies on volunteers to help us build. In a normal year, 2,000 volunteers help us build. With the pandemic, we are unable to have volunteers. Our three AmeriCorps members have continued to work alongside our construction staff, to keep construction moving. In fact, we completed three houses since COVID began. That means three families will realize their dream of first-time home ownership – without delay!
Ours is just one example of how AmeriCorps members are helping, and the needs will grow as COVID continues to affect our economy. We clearly need more boots on the ground. Including the funding and provisions from the CORPS Act in the coronavirus aid/economic stimulus package is a bipartisan solution to an urgent problem.
Michael Campbell
Winston-Salem
