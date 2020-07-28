GREENSBORO- Guilford County Schools students are set to learn from home for at least the first nine weeks of school, following a decision by the school board Tuesday.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras amended a previous recommendation, calling for at least nine weeks of remote learning on Tuesday, rather than five weeks as she had suggested at a previous meeting. Students will be graded on their work.
The motion to approve the nine weeks of remote learning and approve a calendar for the school year passed 6 to 3, split along party lines, with the board's Democrats supporting and the Republicans voting against.
Republicans Pat Tillman, Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn instead supported a substitute motion calling for five weeks of remote learning to start the school year rather than nine.
Tillman pointed to the long time students had already been away from in-person classes this spring.
"I don’t know that another four weeks is going to dramatically increase our decision-making," Tillman
Contreras said she is seeing community health data on COVID-19 going the wrong direction, but also thought a longer stall on in-person learning and more time to plan could help the district better pull off a return to school and open up possibilities for re-opening solutions.
She is hoping that Congress could, in that time, pass the HEROES Act, which she said could provide significant funding for districts to increase staffing, such as paying teachers to teach more periods and to bring in more people to help supervise students who may be spread out over more classrooms under social distancing requirements.
Board members did not adopt a plan on Tuesday for what a return to in-person instruction would look like when and if that happens.
Instead, Contreras called for additional board deliberation and discussion on the plans for a return to schools with moderate distancing at a work session on Sept. 8.
She had previously provided the board with three different possible options to consider for reopening schools under moderate social distancing requirements mandated by the state.
At Tuesday's meeting however, she added a fourth option for the board to consider. This new option would have daily, full-school day instruction for grade levels K-5, four days of four hours a day of face to face instruction for middle school students and four days a week of three hours per day of face to face instruction for high school students.
She also modified recommendations for one of the other options she'd previously mentioned. Under the third option, with students alternating weeks for remote learning and in-person instruction she is now suggesting that Fridays be used as a teacher planning day, so students would attend four out of five days on in-person weeks.
School board member Darlene Garrett said she supported Contreras' recommendation for delaying nine weeks, both because of worries about the state of COVID-19 in North Carolina and for the additional planning time.
"It will give us more time to work out a better plan, which I am very hopeful will include high schools," said Garrett, who had voiced concerns about Contreras' previous recommendation that high school students stay home with remote learning to free up space for younger students to return to the classroom under the state social distancing requirements.
Contreras is calling for school board members to consider setting health criteria for the reopening of schools.
She said those could potentially include requirements such as a downward trajectory of documented cases, or a ceiling on the percent of people testing positive in community testing.
"It’s totally up to you what you use," Contreras said, but added that she thinks it is unfair that school boards are having to make these decisions on criteria for safely reopening schools rather than public health officials.
"Yes, I agree," said Tillman.
