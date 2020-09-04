Remote learning
How can kids really “get school” from being on a computer for hours upon hours five days a week? I realize social distancing is necessary, but in the meantime, what is this doing to families with school-age kids?
I watch my daughter struggle with performing her remote work obligations – she’s currently the only full-time breadwinner in her home, with a 2-, 6- and 12-year-old in her charge. And she is expecting a baby in November.
It was bad enough last spring when the kids went to remote learning. Things were kind of lax last year, but now kids are expected to be on point. How can they be? And how does a working parent suddenly become equipped with teacher skills during working hours? I will tell you how: they do not. The amount of stress remote learning is placing on my daughter and her family is shameful. Is anyone else experiencing this reality?
This is not to say teachers are exempt from the burden and reinvention of our educational system. Teachers, you have my deepest sympathies as well. And those parents who can afford to home-school their children, more power to you. But I imagine parents who can quit their job to stay home to educate their kids are the exception.
I do not have the answers, but I hope families can withstand this enormous pressure. The only way I see remote education working is that it will only be remotely effective.
Gail Williams
Winston-Salem
