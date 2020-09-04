One of Unifi Inc.'s top-five institutional investors, Victory Capital Management Inc., has sold the vast majority of its ownership stake in the Greensboro yarn manufacturer.
Victory reported in a regulatory filing Thursday that it has dropped from just under 1.6 million shares, representing an 8.64% stake as of Jan. 30, to only 2,388 shares.
The group, based in Brooklyn, Ohio, did not disclose in the filing why it sold the shares.
Unifi is the largest private employer in Yadkin County with about 1,000 employees. It also has more than 250 employees at a plastic bottle-processing facility in Reidsville.
Victory was one of four institutional investors that had owned as much as 39% of Unifi shares in recent years.
BlackRock Inc. remains the largest shareholder at 12.6%, or 2.34 million shares, as of its last ownership report on Feb. 4. Impala Asset Management was at 8.76%, or 1.62 million shares, as of Feb. 14, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP was at 8.37%, or 1.55 million shares, as of Feb. 12.
Kenneth Langone, a billionaire investor who has been on Unifi's board since 1969, holds an 8.27% stake, or 1.53 million shares, as of Feb. 18. He has been president and chief executive of Invemed Associates LLC, an investment banking firm, since 1974.
Institutional investors typically report their stock holdings once a year unless they have a material stock buy or sell.
Having institutional investors holding a near-majority stake in Unifi has played a role in three major management shake-ups at the company since 2007.
Four of Unifi’s top-five executives have left unexpectedly since December 2018, including former chairman and chief executive Kevin Hall in March. Personal reasons and mutual agreements have been the common denominator described in the departures.
Three shareholder groups — not Victory Capital — have direct representation on Unifi’s nine-member board, along with Unifi executive chairman Al Carey and chief executive Eddie Ingle, who rejoined the company on June 15.
The management shakeups have come with a significant bottom-line cost for Unifi with a combined $5.24 million in severance payments as of September 2019.
