Midsummer is the time for a daily diet of local garden-fresh tomatoes in salads, pies, tarts and sauces. And though most of us are looking for ripe tomatoes, if you happen to find some green ones at the market or fallen off the plants in your yard, don't pass them by.
Some types of tomatoes are naturally green even when fully ripened (generally heirloom varieties), but we're talking tomatoes that have been picked early before they've matured. They are delicious fried. As good as fried tomatoes are by themselves, they also are really tasty on a BLT.
If you feel the need for a little protein, add a slice of cheese or a runny fried egg or both.
