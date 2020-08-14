GREENSBORO – Three golfers sit atop the leaderboard in the early afternoon of the second round of the Wyndham Championship at cloudy Sedgefield Country Club on Friday.
With a threat of weather in the area, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim and Talor Gooch are all 10 under through their 36 holes. Hoge, who was tied for the lead late in the day on Thursday after his first round, carved out a 2 under 68 in his second round early on Friday morning.
Kim followed up his 65 in the first round with another 65 to get him to 10 under. Gooch also has managed a pair of 65s on the soft Donald Ross layout.
Sitting tied for fourth is Harris English (67) and Shane Lowry, who has had the round of the day so far with a 7 under 63.
For the second round golfers have been allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairway. Friday’s round was suspended around 6:30 p.m. after heavy rain came through with 33 golfers still on the course.
Those 33 had to finish their rounds on Friday morning but the second round started on time.
Among those teeing off in the late afternoon include Harold Varner III, who had a 62 on Thursday, Webb Simpson and Brian Harman.
Another golfer who is finished through 36 holes is 56-year-old Davis Love III, a three-time winner. Love shot 69-67 and is 4 under heading into the weekend.
The forecast calls for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms so it might get a little messy this afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.