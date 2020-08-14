Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO – Three golfers sit atop the leaderboard in the early afternoon of the second round of the Wyndham Championship at cloudy Sedgefield Country Club on Friday.

With a threat of weather in the area, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim and Talor Gooch are all 10 under through their 36 holes. Hoge, who was tied for the lead late in the day on Thursday after his first round, carved out a 2 under 68 in his second round early on Friday morning.

Kim followed up his 65 in the first round with another 65 to get him to 10 under. Gooch also has managed a pair of 65s on the soft Donald Ross layout.

Sitting tied for fourth is Harris English (67) and Shane Lowry, who has had the round of the day so far with a 7 under 63.

For the second round golfers have been allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairway. Friday’s round was suspended around 6:30 p.m. after heavy rain came through with 33 golfers still on the course.

Those 33 had to finish their rounds on Friday morning but the second round started on time.

Among those teeing off in the late afternoon include Harold Varner III, who had a 62 on Thursday, Webb Simpson and Brian Harman.

Another golfer who is finished through 36 holes is 56-year-old Davis Love III, a three-time winner. Love shot 69-67 and is 4 under heading into the weekend.

The forecast calls for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms so it might get a little messy this afternoon.

