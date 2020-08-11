Cohen again made a plea to legislators to expand Medicaid to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians as a strategy for providing health coverage in order to provide more timely COVID-19 care.
"We want to be able to access every tool we can to fight COVID-19," while helping individuals without health insurance avoid being forced into bankruptcy by medical expenses.
"We are spending money in the state budget that could be covered by federal Medicaid expansion dollars," Cohen said.
Some legislators, led by Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston, said during the meeting they question the effectiveness of Medicaid expansion as a COVID-19 prevention tool, citing cases in expansion states such as Louisiana.
Cohen said the uptick in cases in those states came mostly from the state reopening its economy during the spring.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has kept the state in its version of Phase Two reopening status since June 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.