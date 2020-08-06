HIGH POINT — New ramps designed to create safer access to Interstate 74 in Guilford County are set to open this weekend, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
By 9 p.m. Saturday, contract crews plan to open new loop ramps from northbound N.C. 68/Eastchester Drive to westbound I-74, as well as from southbound N.C. 68/Eastchester Drive to I-74 East, the NCDOT said.
The loops eliminate situations where drivers make left turns across oncoming travel lanes to access the interstate.
The existing ramps onto I-74 will remain in use, but accessible only by right turns, the NC DOT Said.
The NCDOT is urging drivers to keep in mind that the interchange remains an active work zone with crews working in this area.
