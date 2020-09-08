There’s a downside
The opening of the segment of the Northern Beltway from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road (“6 new lanes, all 65 mph,” Sept. 5) is bad timing for wildlife.
In the fall, wildlife in our area increases its travels as young animals leave their parents’ territories and older animals search for mates. I’ve heard it referred to as the fall shuffle.
The consequence in the increased activity is that animals cross highways more frequently, and more are hit and killed by vehicles. Vehicles can be totaled in the collisions, and occupants injured or killed.
The new highway is new to the animals that live along its route, and they are naïve to the dangers. It’s reasonable to expect a high number of deer to be hit, along with the smaller animals like raccoons, opossums and skunks.
New highways have their pluses and minuses — the minuses include the loss of farms, rural homes, forests and wild animals. I don’t think Mayor Allen Joines was thinking of the minuses when he stood on the new highway, celebrating its opening and the new six lanes with a 65-mph speed limit and the expected suburban development along the route that will result in less country, fewer farms and more urban sprawl.
John Wooding
Winston-Salem
