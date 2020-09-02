Insufficient coverage
As a World War II history buff, I thought the Journal's coverage of the 75th anniversary of the end of the war on Sept. 2 was glaringly insufficient. Mike Wells did have a great but short guest column on the topic “A prayer for the greatest generation.”
The paper's other reference to World War II was about a bitter man who was interred due to his Japanese heritage (“Japanese man recalls bitter internment in US”). Looking back, most can see this treatment of Japanese-American citizens wasn't right. However, it was infinitely better than the way Japan treated tens of thousands of U.S. POWs, many dying of starvation and disease while in captivity.
Hidekazu Tamura wasn't a slave laborer, he wasn't starved and he is still alive. Tell his story to the relatives of the more than 100,000 Americans who died fighting the Japanese and ask where their sympathies lie.
Harold Threatt
Winston-Salem
