State environmental officials approved final plans Tuesday for cleaning up coal ash stored at Belews Creek Steam Station and five other Duke Energy plants elsewhere in North Carolina.
The plans call for the permanent, landfill disposal of about 80 million tons of the powdery waste, a pollutant that results from burning coal to produce electricity, the state Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release.
At Belews Creek in Stokes County, the cleanup involves moving 12 million tons of ash submerged for years in a storage basin to a lined, on-site landfill. Other plants covered elsewhere in the state by Tuesday's announcement include Roxboro Steam Electric Plant, Buck Combined Cycle Plant, Cape Fear Power Station, H.F. Lee Energy Complex and Weatherspoon Power Station.
In each case, DEQ determined cleanup plans submitted by Duke Energy met the requirements of the state Coal Ash Management Act state legislators enacted several years ago.
The plans emerged earlier this year from the settlement of a lawsuit involving DEQ, environmental and civic groups, and plant owner Duke Energy.
They represent "the latest step toward realizing the goal that North Carolina’s communities have spent a decade fighting for — cleaning up Duke Energy’s unlined coal ash pits," said Frank Holleman, senior attorney for the nonprofit Southern Environmental Law Center that represented environmental groups in the suit.
"It will take years to complete the task," Holleman said of the cleanup. "But over time, these communities and their rivers and lakes will be safer and cleaner as the coal ash moves to dry lined storage and toxic pollution stops flowing into our waterways and groundwater."
