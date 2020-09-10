No risk

I have read letters about opposition to safety measures taken in assisted living facilities that prohibit up-close visits with residents. As the spouse of one of those residents, I want to express my thanks to the state and these facilities for taking such precautions.

While I would love to be able to have close physical contact with my loved one, I would never want to risk bringing any harm to him or anyone else residing or working there.

Dawn Gardner

Wilkesboro

