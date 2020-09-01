You're fired
If Sen. Joyce Krawiec were working for a private company, she would’ve been fired long ago.
Fortunately, she works for us taxpayers, so we can fire her on Nov. 3 for failing to fulfill her promises and basic obligations. She has so little to show for her time in office except misguided bills that she could not get passed by her peers in Raleigh.
Fortunately, we’ll be able to elect Terri LeGrand as her replacement in District 31. I‘ve known Terri for 14 years and expect that she’ll uphold the oath of office she takes in January.
One promise legislators make is to uphold the law requiring a quality education for our children. Krawiec voted against appropriate wages for teachers, staff and resources that would allow our kids the opportunity to compete globally.
Legislators also promise to help us when natural or man-made disasters disrupt our lives. Krawiec voted against working families being able to have affordable health insurance. Now many victims of the pandemic find themselves on their own as they lose their jobs.
Legislators also promise to keep us safe. Krawiec voted to allow businesses like energy companies to pollute and then charge us to clean up their environmental messes.
It’s time for failed legislators to be fired and replaced by individuals who’ll work across the aisle to put families and all citizens first. Vote for Terri LeGrand if you value our jobs, safety, health, schools and elected officials who won’t be controlled by special interests.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
