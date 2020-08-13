Restrictions?
The Raleigh News & Observer recently featured an article of WalletHub’s study which revealed among all 50 states, North Carolina has the third most COVID-19 restrictions to help stop the spread, following Pennsylvania and California (“North Carolina among the states with the most coronavirus restrictions, report finds,” Aug. 11). If Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions were effective based on his rules, North Carolina would be nationally recognized for its COVID mitigation/containment results. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, thus our rules must be unnecessarily hindering business and individual rights.
While any rational person would not suggest we have no rules, it is quite apparent that Gov. Cooper should have national immunologists examine his rules and adjust accordingly.
Van McGehee
Clemmons
