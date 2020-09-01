Numbers
I like numbers. Two plus two equals 4. It always has and always will. Whether written on a child’s homework paper, typed into a calculator or used in a word problem (Mom brings home two apples, Dad brings home two apples. How many apples do we have at home?). This is a fact. There is no opinion, discussion or argument about it.
There are numbers associated with COVID-19 that are facts. As of this writing (numbers change daily), the total numbers of cases in the world are 24,209,934 and 5,971,184 are in the U.S. That means 25% of total worldwide cases are in the U.S. Worldwide deaths are 826,559 with 182,944 in the U.S., which means 22% of deaths are in the U.S. (https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries). Only two other countries (out of 215 reporting) have deaths in the millions: Brazil and India. Deaths/million population are 522 for U.S., 550 for Brazil and 44 for India.
These are facts. There should be no opinion, discussion or argument about it. It is extremely hard for me to understand how anyone can’t understand real numbers. To say “this is a hoax,” “I don’t personally know anyone with COVOD-19” or “I don’t believe in the virus” is mind-boggling.
I have said for years that if people showed more kindness and empathy towards others, the world would be a better place. I think I need to add that schools should have required classes on how to research and read numbers.
Christine Kneppelt Duffer
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.