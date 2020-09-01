Broken promises
Broken promise no. 1: Mexico will pay for the wall.
Broken promise no. 2: Repeal and replace Obamacare.
Broken promise no. 3: Drain the swamp.
Broken promise no. 4: Four percent economic growth.
Broken promise no. 5: Releasing his tax returns.
So what’s the real reason for reelecting President Trump?
Matt Dennis
Winston-Salem
