College students coming back home because of coronavirus dorm closures should practice self-quarantine for 14 days to ensure they aren't bringing COVID-19 home with them, local health experts are saying.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious-disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday morning that home-bound college students who decide to get tested as well need to make sure they wait at least five to 10 days from their exposure to do so, since it takes that long for the coronavirus to show up in testing.
Ohl and Dr. Callie Brown, a pediatrician with Brenner Children's Hospital, focused mainly on children and their parents' concerns for their safety in an update on COVID-19 broadcast live on the Facebook page of Wake Forest Baptist Health.
A big question is what to do about Halloween, and so far there are no clear answers. But Wake Health officials are stepping into the breach with an invitation for people to submit their suggestions on how people can safely celebrate Halloween in the days of coronavirus.
"There may be a way to have some Halloween and modify it," Ohl said. "I suspect we will still have COVID."
Hospital officials said the Wake Forest Baptist Health Facebook page would have a place for people to submit Halloween suggestions.
Many parents are dealing with students who are back at home from college: UNC Chapel Hill and East Carolina University moved all classes online, then announced most students would have to leave campus housing. N.C. State University followed soon after with notice that most on-campus students would have to leave.
In some cases, students who were living at particular dorms were singled out by college officials as needing to self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, Triad campuses are in better shape so far, Ohl said, adding that it is not in the classroom where students are getting exposed to COVID-19.
"It is what happens outside the school environment and the campus life where the transmissions happen," Ohl said.
Brown told parents watching that they should continue having their children keep appointments with doctors and dentists, and noted that too many people are waiting longer to get their children in for treatment of illness or needed vaccinations.
As well, doctors are recommending that everyone get a flu shot, since coming down with the flu and coronavirus at the same time is possible, and can lead to more severe complications.
It's important for parents to model good behavior for their children, Brown said, noting that any child over the age of two should be wearing a mask in social situations.
"We know that kids can do it," she said. "Preschool kids can wear masks all day. Model good behavior when they go out in public ... when talking with kids, be honest and truthful about what is going on without stoking fear. You have to think about how to have children interact with people and still be safe."
Brown offered some practical suggestions on how to do that: Children can visit with their grandparents using a videophone connection. Children can ride bikes with their friends as a way of taking part in a social event while maintaining distance at the same time.
"Ultimately, the fewer people you are exposed to, the better," Brown said. "Our family has chosen not to do indoor play dates and sleepovers. We stay outside. I know with parents going back to work and kids going to school it is really hard. Some parents are pairing up: One house today, and the other tomorrow."
In short, she said, there's no one solution that will apply to every family. Factors including the amount of risk for COVID-19 among family members will come into play.
Ohl downplayed the significance of reports in the media about the CDC revising guidelines for testing. While some media reports suggest that the CDC has recommended no testing for people without symptoms, Ohl said, the truth is that there are a variety of factors that could lead to testing for people without symptoms.
Those factors include being high risk, part of a suspected cluster and part of a neighborhood testing effort.
"One thing we are not hot on is testing just to be tested," Ohl said. "A lot of people get a test because they want to feel reassured. A negative test just means that you are negative now. It does not mean you will be negative tomorrow or next week."
Following are the latest numbers on the virus from local and state health officials:
New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Forsyth County: 32
Forsyth deaths reported Thursday: 0
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 5,984
Total Forsyth resident deaths since reporting began: 70
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,279 (about 82%)
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region* as of Wednesday (the latest day available): 250, down five from Tuesday
New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in North Carolina: 2,091
N.C. deaths reported Thursday: 24
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 161,076
Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,630
N.C. tests conducted Thursday: 21,077
Percentage of tests returning positive results on Wednesday (latest day available): 8.2% out of 25,308 tests
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Wednesday (latest day available): 958
What stands out in the latest numbers: Thursday’s reported COVID-19 cases, at 2,091, were higher than any other day in August. The last time North Carolina reported more daily cases was on July 30, with 2,344. The highest-ever number of new daily cases was July 18, when there were 2,481.
* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
