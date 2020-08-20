Two responses
If the reverend (“Voting against,” Aug. 18) wants an issue to help decide for whom to vote, he need look no further than the coronavirus that has killed more than 170,000 Americans.
Joe Biden’s response to the virus has largely been, “We’re all in this together, we've got to look out for one another, and if we work together, we can avoid more deaths and recover together.”
President Trump’s response has largely been, “It’s the new Democrat hoax, it’s going to go away, it’s China’s fault, ignore the medical authorities, we’ve got to protect my economy, I'll help the governors if they praise me, my response has been a great success.”
Which of these is the more Christian response? I'll leave it to readers to decide.
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem
