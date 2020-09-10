Ignore the facts
Let's ignore the fact that leaders of nations around the world trusted in their citizens' ability to handle the truth about coronavirus and not to panic. Let's ignore the fact that citizens throughout the world did not panic. Let's ignore the fact that when other countries told their citizens the truth and shut things down, the citizens complied and the infection rate of the coronavirus was dramatically reduced. Let's ignore the fact that most other countries initially hit by the coronavirus are now open.
President Trump has said that he downplayed the coronavirus because he did not want to create panic in the U.S. and throughout the world. This would indicate that Trump believes the citizens of this country are not capable of handling the truth and the facts of how deadly the coronavirus is to its citizens. Obviously, Trump thinks that the citizens of this country are too dumb or to ignorant to handle truth and reality. Or, maybe, he is thinking in terms of his base's abilities.
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.