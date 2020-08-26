End the lockdowns
Scott Sexton's Aug. 25 column “After 68 years, one final visit,” about the couple separated by North Carolina’s “lockdown” regulations points to the tragedy that is occurring in skilled nursing facilities throughout North Carolina.
It has been six months since I have been able to see my husband other than through a window. When we married 40 years ago, I promised to be with him in sickness and in health. As was the case for the Felkers in Sexton's column, I was able to do that for two years on a daily basis.
My husband, who has a form of Aphasia, does not understand why I cannot come inside. He sees staff come and go in the parking lot, but I cannot come in. I want North Carolina to approve “essential caregivers.” This would allow one person to follow the same protocol as staff to be admitted on a limited basis to be with their spouse or family member before their last hours.
I accepted that my husband was dying when he was admitted to skilled nursing care. I cannot accept that he will die while I watch from a window. "What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.”
Please write your N.C. representatives and beg for an end to the lockdown of nursing homes.
Pat Weaver
Clemmons
