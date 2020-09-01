Much too long
I appreciate Scott Sexton for writing two columns this summer about the sad plight of nursing home residents during COVID-19 (“After 68 years, one final visit,” Aug. 25; “Hearts apart,” June 28). Gov. Roy Cooper and state legislature need to know how detrimental this is to our senior citizens.
Residents of assisted living and nursing homes, including my mother, are not allowed to have any visitors inside the facilities. They are cut off from all family members and they are losing precious time at the end of their lives. I moved my mother here from Pennsylvania a year ago to be closer to her family and now she hasn't seen her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for six months. If hospital patients are allowed to have visitors now with safety precautions, why can't nursing homes do the same?
They also are not allowed to leave the facility, even for medical appointments, unless they go through 14 days of quarantine when they return. All activities that my mother used to enjoy there have been stopped. They have to eat all their meals alone in their rooms. Even the beauty salon is closed, so the residents have not had a haircut in six months. The fitness room and pool is closed. All of this is detrimental to their physical, mental and emotional health.
A half a year is already much too long! The N.C. health restrictions must be changed now!
Sara Blackburn
Winston-Salem
