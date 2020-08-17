Atlas shrugs
The N.C. Board of Medicine frequently censures doctors for practicing “outside their scope of practice,” meaning that they are not trained to perform a certain medical task. An example might be an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) treating a heart problem.
I wonder what the board would think of a neuroradiologist (a specialist in brain x-rays) making life-and-death decisions in the field of public health. Such is the case now that President Trump has appointed Dr. Scott Atlas to the very important coronavirus task force.
Dr. Atlas has “no expertise in public health or infectious diseases” (“Trump hires new doctor for COVID-19 task force,” Aug. 17). So now we have an X-ray reader on the task force with no medical qualifications other than he supports the same unscientific advice as the president: open up the country, hold in-person schools and don’t worry about sacrificing the infirm, the elderly and a lot of healthy Americans to the epidemic; the economy and Trump’s re-election are more important than human life.
God help us all -- the present administration certainly is unwilling to.
James Stewart Campbell
Pfafftown
