Repeating untruths
In the Sept. 12 letter "Can't vote for Biden," the writer states that Biden has dementia.
Dementia is a clinical term, requiring a medical diagnosis. The writer does not claim a professional status as a qualified clinician. If, in fact, she does have such qualification, she would know that it is unprofessional and irresponsible to claim to diagnose a stranger outside of a doctor-patient setting.
It is fair to describe someone's public behavior in lay terms. As such, we have all seen President Trump's decline over four years in his walking, negotiating ramps and stairs and struggling to recall monosyllable words.
It is also irresponsible to repeat untruths. Contrary to Trump and Fox News claims, Biden does not, and did not, favor open borders, confiscating guns or multiple voting.
Jerry Cohen
Advance
