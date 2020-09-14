Gunshot victim dies at fire station
A man with an apparent gunshot wound died Sunday at a Thomasville fire station, authorities said.
Around 11:45 a.m., a car with a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso stopped at the Thomasville Fire Station at 815 S. N.C. 109, the Dispatch of Lexington reported.
Emergency medical technicians tried unsuccessfully to save the man's life, the newspaper reported. The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the fire station.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office initially withheld the victim's identity to notify his family members of his death, the newspaper reported.
The incident began when a vehicle was going north on N.C. 109 in northeastern Davidson County, the newspaper reported. A rear passenger fired a gun, striking the front-seat passenger through the seat, the sheriff's office told the newspaper.
The vehicle's driver pulled into the fire station, seeking assistance for the wounded passenger, the newspaper reported.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.
"There is no outstanding suspects, and no danger to the surrounding community," the sheriff's office said Monday in a statement.
John Hinton
Kernersville man charged with sex offenses
A Kernersville man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing a child, authorities said Monday. Joshua Brian Haralson, 39, of Abbotts Creek Church Road was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Haralson was being held Monday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the sheriff's office said. Haralson is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 2.
In August 2019, the sheriff's office received a report of a sex offense committed against a 15-year-old girl, the sheriff's office said. At that time, the girl wasn't ready to disclose what had happened to her.
In early July, the girl visited the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and disclosed to investigators that she was sexually abused, the sheriff's office said.
