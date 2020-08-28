We can't wait

With two hurricanes attacking the Gulf Coast, a derecho that has devastated the Midwest and wildfires again raging in California, it is quite apparent that the consequences of uncontrolled climate change are already knocking at the door.

It can be disheartening to see the lack of the climate action we so desperately need. This is why I support putting a price on carbon, an idea at the core of the Energy Innovation Act. The Energy Innovation Act is a bipartisan bill that will place a fee on carbon, and give that money back to American consumers in the form of a dividend. I believe that this bill and similar legislation have the best chance of bringing our country to a cleaner future.

I encourage all of my fellow North Carolinians to reach out to their representatives -- local, state, and federal -- and urge them to take action on the climate crisis. Climate change, like the pandemic and racism, is not an issue that can wait for another time.

James Li

Kernersville

Tags

Load comments