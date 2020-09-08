Differing opinions
Last week you published a letter taking your newspaper to task (“A shameful letter,” Sept. 4). The writer found a previous letter (“Relying on handouts,” Aug. 30) offensive. He thought it was racist. I want to commend you for publishing both letters.
The letter criticizing you had good elements but contained a major flaw. The writer would be a muter of ideas that he judges to be offensive.
If this country is to survive as a democracy, no opinion should be censored. If you disagree: debate! Bad ideas should be called out and debated. Our democracy will not survive if we use duct tape to limit open expression. The Hitlers of the world use this mode of operation and look how that turns out.
I suspect that the writer of the offending letter would be surprised that anyone thought his letter was racist. He thought he was just stating the way things are as he saw them.
It is my hope that when the next letter offends us, we will respond by pointing out the flaws in its logic. Shutting down the lines of communication is not the way to go.
Dialogue is the way to go.
Grover R. Mims
Winston-Salem
