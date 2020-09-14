Nothing more
On Aug. 14, President Trump told Bob Woodward that “nothing more could have been done” to fight coronavirus than what he had done.
More could have been done on April 17. On that date, Trump tweeted, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA!” urging his supporters to rebel against social distancing, wearing masks and other safety precautions that help keep coronavirus from spreading.
He encouraged his followers to protest lockdowns. Essentially, he encouraged people to kill themselves and others. He would have done more if he had just done nothing that day.
Trump has blood on his hands – American blood.
His followers are imagining all sorts of things that Joe Biden will do if elected, but few of them are based in fact – they’re based on Trump’s warped and deceitful claims. They’re based on the lies of a man who was more concerned with the stock market than the lives of Americans.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
