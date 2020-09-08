But of course
What? President Trump disparaged our dead soldiers and veterans? It can’t be!
The man who refuses to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged bounties he’s placed on the heads of American soldiers? The president who diverted $3.8 billion from the Defense Department's budget – intended for military housing and schools -- to build his border wall? The commander in chief who defended himself from these spurious charges by accusing military leadership – which he appointed -- of waging wars to boost the profits of defense manufacturing companies? This president thinks that American troops are “suckers” and “losers”? It can’t be!
But of course, it is, and anyone who has observed him for 10 minutes knows it. His supporters included. This is what they support. I will never understand why.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
