After reading Jeffrey Goldberg’s article in The Atlantic, I was sickened at President Trump’s calling our military losers and suckers. He was degrading the men and women serving, giving their lives and/or health for our country. I feel that it is unjust to turn our heads and say, but he is pro-life or he gave us conservative judges.
My husband, Charles, shortened his life through his service in Vietnam. A 1965 graduate from N.C. State in electrical engineering, he could have accepted a wonderful job. But I remember his words as we talked about our future, “I have to volunteer for military service, it is my responsibility to my country.” Charles served as an Army Lieutenant in Vietnam, winning the Bronze Star for valor.
Trump at this time was claiming bone spurs to avoid the draft, reportedly paying someone to take the SAT for him to enter Fordham. According to his sister and niece, he flunked out. With his father’s influence he enrolled in University of Pennsylvania.
Charles was at war - Donald Trump became a playboy and used family money to start a real estate business.
Years later, Charles was disgusted when Trump on late-night TV bragged that his greatest contribution and/or hurdle of the Vietnam War was to avoid contracting syphilis or another venereal disease.
Charles was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and later Stage 4 colon cancer, due to chemical exposure of Agent Orange. He died at 62 and no, he was not a loser or sucker.
Susan Allen
Denton
