A sad day
Sept. 3, 2020, was a very sad day for Americans when our country learned Trump's true feelings about our military heroes ("Trump goes on defense," Sept. 5). It is appalling that he would call a service person who was captured, disable, injured or killed a loser and sucker. There may be some who dispute these claims, but others have joined the Atlantic reporter to verify what Trump said.
For those who doubt, we have heard Trump call people he does not like offensive names. We watched an interview when Trump call Sen. John McCain a loser, even though McCain was a national hero who had been a tortured POW for five years. We have watched Trump disparage Gold Star families who will grieve for their lifetime.
Trump may deny the report that he has disrespected veterans on multiple occasions. However, after constantly lying to us, he does not have the luxury of denying these accusations. Trump does not deserve being rehired for his position as commander-in-chief for four more years. It is time to change the regime with Joe Biden, who has exemplified his total support of those who serve our country.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
